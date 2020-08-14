UrduPoint.com
Sun Of Independence To Soon Rise On Kashmir: Farogh Naseem

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 11:12 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Law Minister Barrister Farogh Naseem, Friday, on his message on the 74th Independence Day said that the sun of independence would soon rise on Kashmir.

Greeting the nation on Independence Day, he said that today was a day to remember all the sacrifices of our forefathers rendered to make this beautiful country for us. "Let's together salute all the martyrs of freedom," he added. The minister said that today also reminded us of the tireless work of our great leader Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He said that Pakistan was created due to persistence of Quaid-e-Azam.

He said that the government was facing many challenges and the countrymen were seeing Pakistan on the path of development.

"We have to remember the struggle of our Kashmiri brothers and sisters every day," he added. He said that Pakistanis would raise their voice in every forum of the world against India's aggressive occupation in IIOJK.

He said that Pakistan would continue to provide moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

