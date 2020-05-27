UrduPoint.com
Sun Will Be Right Over Kaaba At 2: 18 Pm Today Pakistan Standard Time

Wed 27th May 2020 | 12:56 PM

Sun will be right over Kaaba at 2: 18 pm today Pakistan Standard time

The Muslims around the world will be able to correct their directions towards  Qibla following the direction of Sun.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 27th, 2020) The sun will pass directly over the top of the Holy Kaaba in Makkah at 2: 18 pm Pakistan Standard time here on Wednesday.

The Muslims across the world would be able to correct their direction to Kaaba simply following the presence of Sun right at top of Kaaba today.

According to the latest reports from astronauts, the sun would pass directly over the Kaaba. They said that passing of Sun over Kaaba happened twice a year on May 27th and July 15th.

The Saudi authorities had earlier imposed restrictions amid fears of Coronaviurs to stop visit and gathering of maximum visitors inside Masjid-e-Haram. The Saudi government announced that it would ease the coronavirus restrictions imposed earlier from next month, the holy city of Makkah would be subject to strict measures. The COVID-19 had also affected Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages as millions of travelers from around the world reach there to bow before Almighty.

