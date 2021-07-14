Sunbeams, NEF launches schools for drop-out children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Sunbeams in collaboration with National Education Foundation (NEF) on Wednesday launched three new schools for out-of-school children.

These institutions are located in Golra, Afghan Basti, and Dhoke Abbasi all of which lie in the suburbs of Islamabad.

The objective of this affiliation is to extend schools branches to predominantly illiterate areas and encourage the enrolment of young students.

Sunbeams were aiming to provide quality education to 10,000 children all over the country who deserve to dream big and fulfill them in the future.

Currently, there is a combined strength of 219 students: Golra houses 53, Afghan Basti accommodates 86 and Dhoke Abbasi holds 80.

There was an astounding total of 195 out-of-school children admitted in just one day. These schools offer an accelerated learning program for over-age out-of-school children who have not had an opportunity to attain an education due to financial constraints.

Each phrontistery has two teachers who work to facilitate the native Pashto-speaking students. It is hoped that through this collaboration, these students reap the maximum benefits by learning through Sunbeam's excellent education curriculum.

The long-term goal is the campaign for Pakistan 100 for 100, which aims to acquire a 100% literacy rate by the time the country turns 100 years old.