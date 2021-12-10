Sundar Trade & Industry Association delegation meets minister

A delegation, led by President Sundar Trade and Industry Association Malik Azhar Ali, Friday met Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal at the Civil Secretariat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :A delegation, led by President Sundar Trade and Industry Association Malik Azhar Ali, Friday met Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal at the Civil Secretariat.

During the meeting, infrastructure and other issues at Sundar Industrial Estate were discussed. The delegation demanded that road infrastructure in Sundar Industrial Estate be improved, while encroachments on the Adda Plot be removed.

The minister assured the delegation that the legitimate demands would be met on a priority basis.

He said that rapid industrial development was the top priority of the Punjab government. Every possible facility was being provided to domestic, he maintained.

He said that modern world-class infrastructure has been provided in the industrial estates, adding that Punjab has become a top investment priority due to better infrastructure and investor-friendly policiesSecretary Industry and Commerce Dr Wasif Khurshid, Additional Secretary Commerce, DG Industries, and other officers were also present in the meeting