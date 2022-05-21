Sundas Foundation delegation calls on Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz

UrduPoint.com

A delegation of Sundas Foundation called on Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz at his office here on Saturday.

The delegation comprised President Sundas Foundation Yasin Khan, Sohail Warraich, Khalid Abbas Dar and others. Step taken for the treatment of the children suffering from Thalassemia and Haemophilia were discussed during the meeting.

Talking with the delegation, the CM said that the children suffering from Thalassaemia disease were children of the nation.

The chief minister appreciated Sundas Foundation for looking after the children with due sympathy and care as well as in a disciplined manner. He extolled Sundas Foundation for rendering invaluable services for the treatment of children suffering from Thalassaemia disease.

He said the government would review to enhance the annual grant of Sundas Foundation, adding that he supported the proposal to enhance the annual grant keeping in view increase in the number of patients.

Hamza Shahbaz underscored that it was need of the hour to do lawmaking with regard to undergoing mandatory Thalassaemia test before marriage. The CM directed to submit final recommendations relating to increase in the grant and other matters in coming few days.

He remarked, "Greatness lies in serving the humanity," and termed that politics was the name to share the grief of distressed humanity. The CM outlined that to share the pain of others guaranteed a successful life in real terms and lending assistance to such noble institutions was duty of the government.

