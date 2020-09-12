Sundas Foundation president discusses thalassemia patients treatment with Chief Minister

President Sundas Foundation Muhammad Yasin Khan called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday where steps taken for the treatment of the children suffering from thalassemia and haemophilia were discussed during the meeting

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :President Sundas Foundation Muhammad Yasin Khan called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday where steps taken for the treatment of the children suffering from thalassemia and haemophilia were discussed during the meeting.

Usman Buzdar said that serving the ailing humanity was a great devotion, adding that those who were doing so would be succeeded here and the life hereafter. He lauded the services of such organisations engaged in serving the suffering humanity. He paid tribute to the efforts of Sundas Foundation made for thousands of innocent children, who were patient of thalassemia and haemophilia, back to life.

The CM said that the government would continue to extend full cooperation to the welfare organizations. He added that Sundas Foundation was doing a great job by providing healthy blood to the patients suffering from thalassemia, haemophilia and blood cancer.

He said that creating awareness among the young generation regarding prevention from thalassemia was very important. Children with thalassemia deserve special attention of society he said and added that there was a dire need to take concrete and prompt action against thalassemia. Usman Bazdar appreciated the performance of Sundas Foundation.