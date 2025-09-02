Sundas Foundation Sets Up Medical Camps In Flood-hit Areas
Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2025 | 10:05 PM
The Sundas Foundation has launched emergency medical and relief camps in various flood-affected areas of Punjab, providing free medical treatment, medicines and essential supplies to thousands of residents impacted by the recent floods
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) The Sundas Foundation has launched emergency medical and relief camps in various flood-affected areas of Punjab, providing free medical treatment, medicines and essential supplies to thousands of residents impacted by the recent floods.
According to Foundation's officials, in a two-day medical camp held in Kangan Pur, District Kasur, more than 3,000 patients were examined and treated by qualified doctors and paramedical staff. A similar camp was organised in Chung, Lahore, where over 500 patients received treatment and free medicines.
Medical teams provided care for common post-flood ailments, including fever, cholera, skin infections, and water-borne diseases.
Hygiene kits, particularly for women and children, were also distributed to help prevent the spread of infections.
Founder and President of Sundas Foundation, Muhammad Yaseen Khan, said the initiative aimed to support flood-affected communities during this challenging time. He added that Sundas Foundation centres across Punjab are fully mobilised and that the relief efforts will continue in the coming weeks. “The Foundation plans to expand medical camps to all affected areas, along with the distribution of food supplies and clothing,” he stated.
