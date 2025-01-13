On the special invitation of Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Mohammad Ahmad Khan, a delegation of children of Sundas Foundation suffering from thalassemia Monday visited the Punjab Assembly (PA)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) On the special invitation of Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Mohammad Ahmad Khan, a delegation of children of Sundas Foundation suffering from thalassemia Monday visited the Punjab Assembly (PA).

The delegation was accompanied by Sundas Foundation President Muhammad Yaseen Khan, CEO Abdul Sattar, Marketing Manager Imran Mehr, and other representatives.

According to a PA spokesman, the children were given a tour of various parts of the Punjab Assembly, including the new hall. Speaker Malik Mohammad Ahmad Khan welcomed the children and met with them individually, inquiring about their health.

The speaker assured the delegation of his commitment to effective legislation aimed at eliminating thalassemia and pledged full financial support to Sundas Foundation.

As the assembly session began, both opposition and government members stood to welcome the Sundas Foundation delegation. Members of the assembly applauded the children and the Foundation's efforts in combating thalassemia.

On this occasion, Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir also met with the children alongside the speaker and gave a detailed briefing on the measures being taken to fight thalassemia.

He announced that a thalassemia centre would be established in every district, with the expertise of Sundas Foundation's specialists being consulted for the centre's setup.

Speaker Malik Mohammad Ahmad Khan emphasised the importance of pre-marital thalassemia screening for every couple to prevent the spread of this life-threatening disease. He also announced that children suffering from thalassemia would be granted special status and that immediate legislation on the issue would be introduced in the PA.

Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir praised Sundas Foundation's crucial role in the fight against thalassemia, stating that the foundation was his personal institution and that working with them was his top priority. He expressed his determination to work together to eliminate the dangerous disease.

The visit proved to be an inspiring experience for the children and further highlighted the importance of raising public awareness about thalassemia.