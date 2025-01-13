Sundas Foundation's Thalassemia Patients Visit PA
Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2025 | 09:06 PM
On the special invitation of Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Mohammad Ahmad Khan, a delegation of children of Sundas Foundation suffering from thalassemia Monday visited the Punjab Assembly (PA)
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) On the special invitation of Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Mohammad Ahmad Khan, a delegation of children of Sundas Foundation suffering from thalassemia Monday visited the Punjab Assembly (PA).
The delegation was accompanied by Sundas Foundation President Muhammad Yaseen Khan, CEO Abdul Sattar, Marketing Manager Imran Mehr, and other representatives.
According to a PA spokesman, the children were given a tour of various parts of the Punjab Assembly, including the new hall. Speaker Malik Mohammad Ahmad Khan welcomed the children and met with them individually, inquiring about their health.
The speaker assured the delegation of his commitment to effective legislation aimed at eliminating thalassemia and pledged full financial support to Sundas Foundation.
As the assembly session began, both opposition and government members stood to welcome the Sundas Foundation delegation. Members of the assembly applauded the children and the Foundation's efforts in combating thalassemia.
On this occasion, Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir also met with the children alongside the speaker and gave a detailed briefing on the measures being taken to fight thalassemia.
He announced that a thalassemia centre would be established in every district, with the expertise of Sundas Foundation's specialists being consulted for the centre's setup.
Speaker Malik Mohammad Ahmad Khan emphasised the importance of pre-marital thalassemia screening for every couple to prevent the spread of this life-threatening disease. He also announced that children suffering from thalassemia would be granted special status and that immediate legislation on the issue would be introduced in the PA.
Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir praised Sundas Foundation's crucial role in the fight against thalassemia, stating that the foundation was his personal institution and that working with them was his top priority. He expressed his determination to work together to eliminate the dangerous disease.
The visit proved to be an inspiring experience for the children and further highlighted the importance of raising public awareness about thalassemia.
Recent Stories
ATC indicts Shah Mehmood Qureshi, others in Askari Tower attack case
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Uzbek FM, discuss enhancing bilateral relations
Sundas Foundation's thalassemia patients visit PA
Rana Manan visits District Jail Sialkot
CDA Staff Welfare Committee welcomes lease cancellation of F-6 petrol pump
Governor Kundi expresses grief over demise of Zafrullah Mengal
Private sector engaged to manage waste collection under “Clean Punjab” initi ..
Dr Altaf Ali Siyal appointed as Acting Vice-Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture Univ ..
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announces free 3 marla plot scheme for ..
NA offers Fateha for the late brother of a parliamentarian and others
UAE, Malaysia sign MoU to collaborate on artificial intelligence
President Asif Ali Zardari appreciates security forces for eliminating terrorist ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ATC indicts Shah Mehmood Qureshi, others in Askari Tower attack case4 minutes ago
-
Sundas Foundation's thalassemia patients visit PA4 minutes ago
-
Rana Manan visits District Jail Sialkot4 minutes ago
-
CDA Staff Welfare Committee welcomes lease cancellation of F-6 petrol pump4 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi expresses grief over demise of Zafrullah Mengal15 minutes ago
-
Private sector engaged to manage waste collection under “Clean Punjab” initiative: DC15 minutes ago
-
Dr Altaf Ali Siyal appointed as Acting Vice-Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam15 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announces free 3 marla plot scheme for deserving people15 minutes ago
-
NA offers Fateha for the late brother of a parliamentarian and others15 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari appreciates security forces for eliminating terrorists32 minutes ago
-
Security Forces Achieve Major Victory in Balochistan, Eliminating 27 Terrorists32 minutes ago
-
Inspector General of Police (IGP), Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi Islamabad prioritizes resolving public griev ..32 minutes ago