Sunday Reserved For Families Visit To Peshawar Zoo From May: Wildlife Chief

Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2022 | 02:32 PM

Dr Mohsin Farooq, Chief Conservator Wildlife Department KP said here Thursday that Sunday has been reserved for families to visit Peshawar Zoo from May 1, 2022

Talking to APP, he said only families would be allowed to visit the zoo on Sunday from May to facilitate and encourage them to visit the unique facility in large numbers.

"A large number of people are expecting to visit the zoo during Eid holidays,he said."

