'Sunflower Cultivation Can Reduce Import Bill Of Edible Oil'
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2025 | 03:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) The agriculture experts said that sunflower could help in trimming down import bill of edible oil
if cultivation of this commodity was promoted massively in the country.
A spokesman for the agriculture (extension) department said on Wednesday that sunflower was
a precious oil-seed crop which took about 100 to 110 days for its maturity. Its seeds contained
approximately 40 % high-quality oil which could help in catering to domestic food requirements in addition to reducing import bill of edible oil, he added.
He said that January was the best month for sunflower cultivation and farmers should start its sowing
immediately and complete it before January 31 as late cultivation could hamper its production
and quality of grains.
He advised the growers to use the latest technologies and certified seeds of hybrid varieties which
would help in producing the maximum yield due to their extraordinary resistance against the diseases and climatic changes.
He said that sunflower could be cultivated twice in a year. However, its spring crop gave better production than the yield of autumn crop.
He said that sunflower could be cultivated across the province. The farmers should use 2 kilograms per acre seed which had germination rate of 90 %. The growers should also ensure presence of 22000 to 23000 plantlets in one acre as this number was imperative to get bumper production, he added.
Recent Stories
State taking precedence over the politics is the need of the hour. Leader Q Leag ..
Ananya Panday shares wedding plan amid rumours of relations with Walker Blanco
Supreme Committee organising IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 discusses latest preparations
Youth 4 Sustainability Hub returns to Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week
Gold price increases by Rs1000 per tola in Pakistan
Interesting details about reward for Babar Azam for suing “CA” bat
UAE SWAT Challenge 2025 to begin in Dubai on February 1
Pakistan fined 25pc of match fee over slow overrate during second Test against S ..
Pakistan Business Council Dubai Hosts Reception for Newly Elected Board of Direc ..
Extension period for October, November contributions ends: GPSSA
Praise of Urvashi Rautela can cost me divorce: Balakrishna
Hazza bin Zayed visits inaugural Al Ain Dates Festival
More Stories From Pakistan
-
'Sunflower cultivation can reduce import bill of edible oil'2 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt presents report on rights of prisoners in SCP2 minutes ago
-
State taking precedence over the politics is the need of the hour. Leader Q League2 minutes ago
-
Police recover drugs in operations against drug peddlers22 minutes ago
-
Training workshop held at private college32 minutes ago
-
Civil Defense issues performance report32 minutes ago
-
Citrus development vital to strengthen economy32 minutes ago
-
GCUF isues admission schedule for Associate Degree programs42 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 32,800 cusecs water52 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs to take effective measures against encroachments campaign52 minutes ago
-
Two drug-dealers held1 hour ago
-
Anti-encroachment drive carried out in Qasimabad on second day1 hour ago