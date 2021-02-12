Sunflower farmers get subsidy cheques

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Farmers who developed better sunflower demonstration fields in Dera Ghazi Khan division received subsidy amounts in the form of cheques at a ceremony here Friday.

Addressing the ceremony director agriculture extension Mahr Abid Hussain said that government was giving financial incentives to farmers to promote sunflower cultivation with a view to improve local production of edible oil and curtail country's heavy expenses on its import.

He said that under Prime Minister's Agriculture Emergency Programme, government has launched a scheme for farmers to enable them get agriculture machinery and tools at a 50 per cent subsidized price.

Feb 20 is the last date to apply to get the agriculture machinery and tools including Chizzle Plough, Sugarcane planter, Sugarcane ridger, granule pesticides applicator.

Deputy director agriculture Ghulam Muhammad Buzdar, assistant director Kaleem Koria and other officials were present.