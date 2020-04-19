Sunflower growers must irrigate crop as per guidelines

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) ::The Punjab Agriculture Department has advised sunflower growers to irrigate the crop as per the guidelines of the department to obtain good yield.

A spokesman for the department said on Sunday that the crop plays significant role in increasing the production of country's edible oil.

He said that in case of hot weather during April, farmers should irrigate the crop more.

The spokesman said, "Timely watering of crop helps in making a seed healthy which leads to good yield."