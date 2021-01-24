UrduPoint.com
Sunflower To Be Cultivated At 180,000 Acres In South Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 04:30 PM

Sunflower to be cultivated at 180,000 acres in south Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab government set target to cultivate sunflower at an area 180,000 acres in south Punjab.

In a statement issued here, Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ateel remarked that the government was offering Rs 5000 subsidy against per acre cultivation of sunflower. The farmers could avail subsidy on maximum five acres. Pakistan used to spend Rs 350 billion on import of cooking oil annually. However, the sunflower cultivation will help achieving 150,000 tonnes production, he hoped.

Sunflower is profit generating crop and the farmers should pay focus on it. Saqib Ateel observed that all possible resources were being utilized to meet the set target of cultivation in south Punjab. The farmers could cultivate sunflower by January 31. He instructed field missions to visit farms and convince farmers for sunflower cultivation. Similarly, they should guide farmers about selection of seeds and crop management for getting enhance productivity.

