Sunila lauds government for protection of minorities' rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sunila Rath Wednesday said that the constitution of Pakistan protects the rights of minorities.

Talking to ptv news she said, PTI led government was following the vision of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and protecting the rights of minorities living in the country.

She said the minorities were free to perform their religious rituals every where in the country, constitution of Pakistan gives religious, social, political and economic rights to minorities, she said.

She appreciated the minorities' role in the social and economic development of the country.