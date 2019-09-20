UrduPoint.com
Sunni Tehreek Delegation, Consul General Of China Call On IGP

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 days ago Fri 20th September 2019 | 09:13 PM

A four-member delegation of Sunni Tehreek led by Aijaz Qadri called on Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam and discussed security measures for Rabi-ul-Awwal in detail at Central Police Office (CPO) on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :A four-member delegation of Sunni Tehreek led by Aijaz Qadri called on Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam and discussed security measures for Rabi-ul-Awwal in detail at Central Police Office (CPO) on Friday.

IGP Sindh assured the delegation of foolproof security measures for Rabi-ul-Awwal, said a statement.

The delegation also presented their suggestions and assured full-fledged cooperation on their part.

Meanwhile, Consul General of China Wang Yu also called on Sindh PoliceChief at the CPO and discussed security matters in detail.

