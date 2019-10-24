Sunni Tehreek not to be part of any protest

Divisional President Pakistan Sunni Tehreek Allama Tahir Iqbal Chishti Thursday said that dharnas (Sit-ins) and Azadi March being staged by Jamiat Ulema Islam(JUI-F) were part of derailing democracy and the nation would not accept any imported agenda

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Divisional President Pakistan Sunni Tehreek Allama Tahir Iqbal Chishti Thursday said that dharnas (Sit-ins) and Azadi March being staged by Jamiat Ulema islam(JUI-F) were part of derailing democracy and the nation would not accept any imported agenda.

According to a press release issued here, Allama Tahir said that Sunni Tehreek would not be part of any protest as politics of long marches would be destructive not only for traders and businessmen but also for the country's economy.

He said that the country had been facing different challenges, including internal and external and could not afford such activities that would cause political instability and would create law and order situation.