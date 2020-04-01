UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sunni Tehreek Offers Workers' Services As Corona Tiger Force

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 12:00 AM

Sunni Tehreek offers workers' services as Corona Tiger Force

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Sunni Tehreek Secretary General, Muhammad Zahid Habib Qadri Tuesday said hundreds of its workers would serve the country as Corona Tiger Force.

He was speaking at the Ration bags distribution ceremony among 120 families, said a press release.

He urged the political parties to join hands to get rid of coronavirus from the country and added all parties conference should be convened to devise a strategy to combat coronavirus.

Qadri urged the government to pay Rs 15,000 per month to daily wagers and labours during the lockdown.

The government should launch a crackdown against the profiteers and hoarders, and punish them, he added.

He said Sunni Tehreek was distributing sanitisers and masks among the people to save them from the coronavirus pandemic.

