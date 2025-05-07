Sunni Ulema Council vows strong response to Indian aggression

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Chief of Sunni Ulema Council (SUC) and Qaide Ahl-e-Sunnat Maulana Muhammad Ahmed Ludhianvi warned on Wednesday that if India makes even the slightest move against Pakistan’s security, the Council would stand shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan Army and give a response stronger than the 1965 war.

Addressing a large rally, organised by the SUC from Kutchehri Chowk to Ghanta Ghar in Multan, he said India fabricated the incident and tried to lay blame on Pakistan, but even the Indian Army rejected the false narrative. Sikhs and Hindus in India themselves have declared Modi a liar, he added.

Maulana Ludhianvi said the nation is fully ready to sacrifice lives, wealth, and everything for the defence of Pakistan. He congratulated the participants who raised pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans at the historic Ghanta Ghar and said that Sunni scholars from Karachi to Kashmir are united in support of the military.

President South Punjab Rao Javed Iqbal said over 80,000 Pakistanis have embraced martyrdom in the war against terrorism.

He stated that the Indian government’s deceitful narrative had been exposed before the world, and over 260 million Pakistanis stand ready to counter any threat.

President Multan Malik Muhammad Rafiq declared their lives are ready to be sacrificed for Pakistan's sovereignty and advised the Indian government not to remain under any delusions. The rally was led by Maulana Muhammad Ahmed Ludhianvi, Maulana Abdul Khaliq Rehmani, Rao Javed Iqbal, Maulana Muhammad Rafiq, Maulana Muhammad Tayyab, Maulana Shafiq, Hafiz Abdul Shakoor Rabbani, Maulana Zafar Iqbal, and Rao Khaleel.

During the event, Indian and Israeli flags were burnt, and slogans of "Pakistan Zindabad", "Pak Army Zindabad", and "India Murdabad" echoed through the city.

Maulana Ludhianvi also condemned Israeli aggression against Palestinians and said all schools of thought are united for the country’s defense. He mentioned that a massive protest was earlier held in Islamabad on May 1st, and this is the second major protest, following the February 22nd unity gathering of scholars at Qila Qasim Bagh Stadium