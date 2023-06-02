Sunny day in city after light rain spell

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :The provincial capital experienced a sunny day on Friday after a three-day wet and cloudy spell and hot and dry conditions likely to persist during the next week.

Maximum temperature in the city was recorded 31 degree Celsius, while minimum remained 22 on Friday.

According to a spokesman for Pakistan Meteorological Department, dry weather is expected in most parts of the country including the city, while hot in southern parts during the next 24 hours.