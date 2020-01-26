UrduPoint.com
Sunny Day Turns Weather Pleasant

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 07:30 PM

Sunny day turns weather pleasant

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :The weather turned warm and pleasant due to a sunny day on Sunday as people of the provincial capital enjoyed it by visiting various parks.

The clear sky made the weekend pleasant after a long spell of cold weather.

According to the Meteorological department, maximum temperature in the city on mid-day was recorded 21 degrees Celsius and minimum at 8 degrees in the evening.

The Met department said widespread rain, with snowfall over hills, was expected in northwest Balochistan, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, at scattered places in central Punjab, while at isolated places in south Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and districts of Balochistan.

On Tuesday, rain is expected in central Punjab and the provincial capital, which may cause drop in temperature.

