Sunny Weather Observed In City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2025 | 08:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Sunny weather with traces of clouds was observed in the city here on Tuesday while the Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

MET officials said the minimum temperature in the city was 18°C and maximum was 28°C.

They said scattered rain may hit some parts of the country.

Meanwhile, the average AQI of the city was 74 while the PM2.5 concentration was 4.3 times the World Health Organization annual PM2.5 guideline value.

