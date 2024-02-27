Open Menu

Sunova Solar Unveils Cutting-edge Solar Products, Revolutionizing Pakistan's Energy Landscape

Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2024 | 07:35 PM

Sunova Solar unveils cutting-edge solar products, revolutionizing Pakistan's energy landscape

Sunova Solar, a global leader in renewable energy solutions, set the stage for a paradigm shift in the country's energy sector with the introduction of cutting-edge Tier-1 Solar products in a momentous event held in Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Sunova Solar, a global leader in renewable energy solutions, set the stage for a paradigm shift in the country's energy sector with the introduction of cutting-edge Tier-1 Solar products in a momentous event held in Lahore.

The groundbreaking unveiling showcased Sunova Solar's commitment to driving innovation and shaping a sustainable future for Pakistan's energy needs. Over 260 esteemed guests, including industry luminaries like Mr. Tauseef, former chairman of NEPRA, and the visionary Usama Khalid Malik, Director of Strategic Projects, gathered to witness the unveiling of Sunova Solar's groundbreaking innovations, said a press release.

Under the guiding light of Vincent Zhou, the dynamic CEO of Sunova Solar, the event dazzled with anticipation. Attendees were captivated by the unveiling of two incredible modules boasting power ranges of up to 590 W and an astonishing

705 W respectively. These cutting-edge modules aren't just about raw power – they represent a leap forward in sustainability with their double-glass, bifacial design. Imagine harnessing the power of sunlight not only from above but also from below, thanks to ingenious light reflection technology!

But the excitement didn't stop there.

Sunova Solar also introduced a game-changing bifacial 615 W module, engineered to perfection with its sleek rectangle cells, delivering unparalleled power generation performance.

With Pakistan's burgeoning market for renewable energy solutions, Sunova Solar's offerings couldn't have come at a better time. From residential rooftops to vast industrial landscapes, these products are tailored to fit every need, promising to usher in a new era of green power. And with Engr. Usama Ahsan leading the charge as Country Director for Pakistan, and the future of solar energy in the region looks brighter than ever before. Get ready to embrace the power of the sun like never before with Sunova Solar.

Established with a vision to transform the global energy landscape, Sunova Solar has been at the forefront of innovation since its inception. With a focus on sustainable and efficient solutions, the company has consistently pushed the boundaries of solar technology.

The launch in Lahore marks another milestone in Sunova Solar's journey to empower nations with clean and renewable energy sources. As the world looks towards a more sustainable future, Sunova Solar remains dedicated to leading the way in the solar energy revolution.

