Sunshine Brings Relief For People Braving Extremely Cool Night

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 05:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Beaming sun in Karachi on Wednesday markedly rescinded the impact of early morning and preceding night's temperature dip, ranging eight degrees to eleven degrees Celsius, for the inhabitants.

As per weather forecast for THE metropolis the temperature is to range between eight degrees and 21 degrees Centigrade with 19% humidity, nil precipitation and wind blowing at a speed of 14 Km per hour as against 26 Km per hour on Tuesday.

Pakistan Meteorological Department advising citizens to remain well-prepared for the considerably unusual low in the mercury said the harsh weather conditions, by Karachi standards, would persist throughout the month of January.

"Mercury, during the next few days of the current week would surge to no more than 23 degrees Celsius (day time) and drop to 10 degrees Celsius (night time)," said Raja Sarfaraz, Director PMD - Karachi office.

Westerly winds that have entered the city early this week would maintain its existence turning extremely necessarily that children, senior citizens and other vulnerable are helped to brave the weather without any serious health risk.

It was found to be particularly tough for hundreds of those spending nights in open and sleeping on pavements, often very close to major tertiary care hospitals in the provincial capital.

Governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail, as per directives of PM Imran Khan did distribute quilts among many of them but this could never be enough.

Hence it is often the common citizens of Karachi, who may be comparatively better off, are seen sharing their warm clothes with the less fortunate.

Those reluctant to accept the assistance are thronging the makeshift stalls and push carts loaded with used sweaters, coats, shawls and other accessories to shield oneself against cold.

"We are enjoying the softness of sun but also can not deny that chill in the air has compelled us to keep ourselves warm," said Midhat Shahmim, a young mother of four.

Mentioning that she could not simply allow her children to miss their school, the young caretaker said necessary precautions can not be avoided.

Mrs. Agha Arsal complimenting Shamim said it is not only that kids have to be adequately dressed but proper food is also needed to help them brave dip in the mercury.

Senior child specialist Prof Fehmina Arif emphasized importance of hygiene for people in general so as to keep viral infections at bay.

To a question, she said virus lives longer indoors during winters while since air is also less humid than outside people tend to live more indoors and have closer contact with each other easing the process of viral spread.

For Khalid Ali soups, traditional hot drinks and hot food prepared with due care towards cleanliness are the sources to help avoid implications of cold.

