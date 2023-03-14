UrduPoint.com

Sunwalk Group Intends To Invest USD 2 Bln In Telecom Sector: Amin

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Sunwalk Group intends to invest USD 2 bln in Telecom Sector: Amin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque on Tuesday said that Sunwalk Group intends to invest USD 2 billion in Telecom Sector for the deployment of an Optical Fiber Network, encompassing an area of 100,000 km.

The wiliness to make investments was showed by a high-level delegation of Sunwalk Group led by Chairman Mr HOU who called on Federal Minister for IT & Telecom Syed Amin Ul Haque, said a news release issued here.

The meeting also discussed Investment in Telecom Infrastructure, Optical Fiber Cable (OFC) and Right of Way (RoW).

Sunwalk (Pvt) Ltd, is a Telecom and Technology based multinational private Chinese enterprise that has developed multiple telecoms, and communication infrastructure projects in China and has acquired a TIP License in Pakistan.

The company already started deployment and invested about USD 5 million. Sunwalk (Pvt) has the plan to deploy 5000 km OFC as the next step.

Syed Amin Ul Haque briefed the delegation that consultation with the Ministry of Railways and Highways Authority is ongoing regarding the Right of Way to laying OFC. He assured the delegation that all obstacles in this regard will be removed soon.

Chairman Sunwalk expressed his gratitude to Federal Minister and his team for their full support and cooperation.

The meeting was attended by Member Telecom Muhammad Omar Malik, DG Wireless Jahanzeb Rahim while the Sunwalk delegation comprises; Mr LOU Vice President of Sunwalk Group, Mr Tony Li (Assistant to Chairman), Mr Chen Dianbo (COO of Sunwalk Pakistan) and Miss Afshaan Malik (CBO of Sunwalk Pakistan).

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology China Company Enterprise United States Dollars All Billion Million

Recent Stories

PM accords in-principle approval to set price of c ..

PM accords in-principle approval to set price of cotton at Rs8500 per 40kg for t ..

48 minutes ago
 World Bank committed to Pakistan’s long-term dev ..

World Bank committed to Pakistan’s long-term development: Martin Raiser

2 hours ago
 PM announces provision of free wheat flour to 1mln ..

PM announces provision of free wheat flour to 1mln deserving people of ICT

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th March 2023

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends 32nd &#039;Sharjah Theatre D ..

Sharjah Ruler attends 32nd &#039;Sharjah Theatre Days&#039;

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.