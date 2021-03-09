UrduPoint.com
SUOWA To Ensure Varsity's Academic, Administrative Reforms: VC Hopes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 08:28 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :The newly elected office-bearers and members of executive committee of Sindh University Officers' Welfare Association (SUOWA) led by its president Syed Sajjad Hussain Shah Tuesday called on the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro at his office.

The delegation of the office bearers expressed their full confidence in leadership of the vice chancellor and assured him of their full cooperation and support for the development, progress and growth of the varsity.

The vice chancellor congratulated the office-bearers and members of the executive council of SUOWA and expressed the hope that the newly elected body would ensure implementation on the academic as well as administrative reforms and initiatives to be introduced by the varsity administration from time to time.

He said all the stakeholders had to work together in order to ameliorate the image and enhance the good name of the institution adding the officers would be promoted as per their right in due course of time.

"If Sindh University is prosperous then we all employees will also be prosperous therefore we will have to work together for our Alma Mater," he said.

Among others, Pir Bakhsh Bajir, Mir Ali Ahmed Talpur, Shoaib Silawat, Engineer Naeem Issani, Tasleem Mirza, Mukhtiar Bhatti, Muhammad Ibrahim Mirjat, Atiq-ur-Rehman, Manzoor Hussain Mughal and Muhammad Bakhsh Bardi were also present in the meeting.

