SUP President For Thorough Investigation Into Party's GS Murder

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 12:00 AM

SUP president for thorough investigation into party's GS murder

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :The Sindh United Party's President Syed Jalal Mehmood Shah, a former Deputy Speaker of Sindh Assembly, has demanded the thorough investigation in the murder case of the party's General Secretary Mumtaz Gorar who was killed on January 13.

Talking to the media in Jamshoro district on Saturday Shah also called for arrest of the identified killers. Shah deplored that more than 40 days had passed but the police had still not apprehended the culprits.

The SUP leader said the party wanted the police to assign the case's inquiry to an honest and reputable police officer who did not bow to the pressures in the investigation.

