SUP Stages Rally Against Registration Of Cases Against Nationalist Leaders

Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 10:20 PM

Sindh United Party (SUP) on Monday staged rally against registration of cases against nationalists and the rally was led by the leaders including Roshan Buriro, Ameer Azad Panhwer and others

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Sindh United Party (SUP) on Monday staged rally against registration of cases against nationalists and the rally was led by the leaders including Roshan Buriro, Ameer Azad Panhwer and others.

The rally taken out from Gul center which marched via Hyder Chowk to press club Hyderabad. The participants of the rally chanted slogans against registration of FIRs against leaders of Sindh Action Committee.

Addressing the rally, SUP leaders alleged that fake FIRs were lodged against nationalist leaders after peaceful protest organized by Sindh Action Committee on June 6 against occupation villager's land by Bahria Town management.

Today's rally is also part of the protest movement launched on June 6, they said and accused Sindh Government of supporting BTK in encroachment of land owned by local people.

They said SAC had staged peaceful protest sit in on June 6 but protest was deliberately converted into violence by use of force and shelling against workers who had participated protest along with their families.

They said SUP leader Sayed Zain Shah was in jail but Police was not presenting Challan of the case despite passage of 2 months as they had no evidence to prove the cases.

They said Sindhi and urdu speaking people are part of nationalist movement in Sindh.

