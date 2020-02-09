SUP to hold sit-in demonstration against delay in arrest of alleged killers of party leader

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :The Sindh United Party will hold a sit-in demonstration outside the office of SSP Jamshoro district to protest against the delay in arrest of the suspects who allegedly killed a party leader on January 13.

The SUP's leader Roshan Ali Buriro and others told a press conference at Jamshoro press club on Sunday that the sit-in would be organized on February 11.

Buriro said the SUP's leader Mumtaz Gorar was shot dead in Kotri, Jamshoro district, on January 13.

He claimed that the family of Gorar was being approached by some influential persons who were offering to pay blood money for an out of court settlement through a jirga.

He added that the family was being put under pressure to withdraw from the police case.

Buriro said despite repeated assurances by the SSP Jamshoro Amjad Shaikh, the police had failed to arrest the suspects who were nominated in the FIR.

The SUP leaders demanded from IG Sindh police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam to change investigating officer of the case.

They said the party's President Syel Jalal Mehmood Shah, former Deputy Speaker Sindh Assembly, had said the party would stand with the family of Gorar to help them get justice for the slain person.