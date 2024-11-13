ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) The Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has announced its collaboration on a groundbreaking lunar exploration mission in partnership with China's Chang'E 8 mission, set to launch in 2028.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Pakistan’s space program, as SUPARCO's indigenous rover will be part of the mission to explore the lunar surface.

SUPARCO's rover, with an approximate weight of 35 kilograms, will join China's Chang'E 8 mission, which is part of the larger International Lunar Research Station (ILRS) project.

The rover is set to land on the lunar south pole, a region known for its challenging terrain and potential scientific discoveries.

This mission aims to explore the Moon's surface, conduct scientific research, and test innovative technologies for future lunar and planetary exploration.

The mission will involve a series of scientific experiments, including the study of lunar soil, mapping of the lunar surface, and the testing of new technologies for sustainable human presence on the Moon.

SUPARCO's rover, equipped with state-of-the-art scientific instruments, will play a crucial role in collecting data that could pave the way for future lunar missions.

This collaboration with China highlights the strong bilateral relations between the two countries and their shared vision for space exploration.