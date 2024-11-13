- Home
- Pakistan
- SUPARCO announces collaboration on Rover Mission through China's Chang'e 8 Mission in 2028
SUPARCO Announces Collaboration On Rover Mission Through China's Chang'e 8 Mission In 2028
Sumaira FH Published November 13, 2024 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) The Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has announced its collaboration on a groundbreaking lunar exploration mission in partnership with China's Chang'E 8 mission, set to launch in 2028.
This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Pakistan’s space program, as SUPARCO's indigenous rover will be part of the mission to explore the lunar surface.
SUPARCO's rover, with an approximate weight of 35 kilograms, will join China's Chang'E 8 mission, which is part of the larger International Lunar Research Station (ILRS) project.
The rover is set to land on the lunar south pole, a region known for its challenging terrain and potential scientific discoveries.
This mission aims to explore the Moon's surface, conduct scientific research, and test innovative technologies for future lunar and planetary exploration.
The mission will involve a series of scientific experiments, including the study of lunar soil, mapping of the lunar surface, and the testing of new technologies for sustainable human presence on the Moon.
SUPARCO's rover, equipped with state-of-the-art scientific instruments, will play a crucial role in collecting data that could pave the way for future lunar missions.
This collaboration with China highlights the strong bilateral relations between the two countries and their shared vision for space exploration.
Recent Stories
Pakistan passport ranks 102nd worldwide after further decline
Court acquits Imran Khan in PTI long march vandalism case
Petrol, diesel prices expected to increase by Rs4 to Rs5 per litre in Pakistan
Invest in Sharjah : Announcement of Roundtable Conference for Investors From Pak ..
Israeli PM threatens to attack Iran’s oil installations
Wives should not object as Islam permits four marriages: Hira Soomro
Schools closed, classes shifted to online in Punjab’s five more divisions amid ..
Security tightened around Karachi airport amid threat concerns
Lahore, Dehli top list of world’s most polluted cities amid heavy smog
Adiala jail new superintendent appointed to pressurize Imran Khan: Marwat
Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hits Islamabad, Peshawar
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NGO launches olive tree plantation drive in medical college2 minutes ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim32 minutes ago
-
Interior minister addresses 7th ministerial conference of Budapest process32 minutes ago
-
Addressing Pakistan’s mental health crisis with digital solutions32 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's efforts to stabilize economy reflect through improving indicators:Chinese envoy42 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker condoles death of Riaz Pirzada’s brother1 hour ago
-
Death anniversary of veteran actor Sohail Asghar observed1 hour ago
-
Draft of Pakistan Shipping Policy 2024 reviewed at workshop2 hours ago
-
SZABIST announces ZAB Artificial Intelligence CUP 20242 hours ago
-
Smog, emission of greenhouse gases emerging as disastrous for human, livestock health, ecosystem: E ..2 hours ago
-
Pakistan passport ranks 102nd worldwide after further decline2 hours ago
-
Renowned meteorologist calls for planning, legislation to reduce smog effects2 hours ago