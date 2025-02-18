Open Menu

SUPARCO Announces Contest To Name Pakistan's First Lunar Rover

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2025 | 03:50 PM

SUPARCO announces contest to name Pakistan's First Lunar Rover

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) In a historic step towards space exploration, Pakistan’s first-ever lunar rover is set to be launched as part of China’s Chang’E 8 mission in 2028.

To celebrate this achievement and engage the nation, the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has announced a nationwide contest, with a cash prize of Rs. 100,000/-, inviting the public to propose a name for the lunar rover.

The Moon has fascinated humanity for centuries, serving as a stepping stone for deeper space exploration.

It holds valuable resources, such as water ice and rare minerals, which could support future space missions.

A Lunar Rover plays a crucial role in exploring the Moon’s surface, navigating harsh terrain, conducting scientific experiments, and transmitting critical data back to Earth.

By studying the Moon, scientists can gain insights into Earth’s history, planetary evolution, and the potential for sustaining life beyond our planet.

Under the theme “Name Pakistan’s Lunar Rover,” the contest encourages public participation in the country’s space journey.

It is open to students, space enthusiasts, and the general public across Pakistan. Participants can submit a unique and meaningful name along with a brief explanation of their choice. The winner will receive national recognition.

Pakistan’s entry into lunar exploration is a significant milestone, and this contest allows every citizen to be a part of this historic journey.

The details can be accessed through www.facebook.com/SEAD.Pakistan.

