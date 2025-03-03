ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has announced a nationwide contest to propose a name for the Pakistan’s First Lunar Rover which is set to be launched as part of China’s Chang’E 8 mission in 2028.

According to the SUPARCO, the launch of Pakistan’s first-ever lunar rover will be proved as a historic step towards space exploration.

The SUPARCO has announced the competition with a cash prize of Rs. 100,000/-, inviting the public to propose a name for the lunar rover.

The Moon has fascinated humanity for centuries, serving as a stepping stone for deeper space exploration.

It holds valuable resources, such as water ice and rare minerals, which could support future space missions.

A Lunar Rover plays a crucial role in exploring the Moon’s surface, navigating harsh terrain, conducting scientific experiments, and transmitting critical data back to Earth.

By studying the Moon, scientists can gain insights into Earth’s history, planetary evolution, and the potential for sustaining life beyond our planet.

Under the theme “Name Pakistan’s Lunar Rover,” the contest encourages public participation in the country’s space journey.

It is open to students, space enthusiasts, and the general public across Pakistan. The participants can submit a unique and meaningful name along with a brief explanation of their choice. The winner will receive national recognition.

Pakistan’s entry into lunar exploration is a significant milestone, and this contest allows every citizen to be a part of this historic journey.

The last date for participating in the contest by submitting Names is March 15. The details can be accessed through www.facebook.com/SEAD.Pakistan.