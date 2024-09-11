SUPARCO Announces Poster Competition On “Space Travel” Theme
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 11, 2024 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has announced the Poster Making Contest 2024 for students across the country under the theme of “Space Travel”, to showcase their creativity and skills.
Each year SUPARCO arranges Poster Competition as part of its participation in the Asia-Pacific Regional Space Agency Forum (APRSAF).
According to an official of SUPARCO, the contest is open to students aged 6 to 12, with eligibility determined based on birth dates between January 1, 2012, and December 31, 2018.
Students from various schools across the country are encouraged to participate, with each school allowed to submit up to three posters.
About the guidelines, the official informed that the participants must adhere to specific guidelines to ensure their entries qualify for consideration.
Each poster must be the work of a single student and be submitted through their respective schools.
The deadline for submission is set for September 20, 2024, and no late entries will be accepted.
It is crucial for participants to follow the instructions carefully, including attaching a fully completed submission form to the back of the poster and ensuring no personal information appears on the front.
The competition seeks to encourage young artists to explore the theme of space travel using traditional art materials such as pencils, crayons, watercolors, and oils.
Explaining the rules of competition, the official said that the artwork must be submitted on flat paper, no smaller than A3 and no larger than A2, and should not incorporate digital tools, photo collages, or 3D objects. Posters must refrain from including text, signatures, flags, or references to any specific person, country, or organization.
Once submitted, the posters will become the property of SUPARCO. The winning entries will be selected to represent Pakistan at the international level in the APRSAF competition.
The results of the contest will be announced through SEAD's Facebook page, and participants are urged to submit their entries well before the deadline to avoid disqualification.
The posters must be submitted to the address:
Space education and Awareness Dte,
Secretary Directorate,
SUPARCO Headquarters, 1-Islamabad,Expressway
Adjacent to IST, Expressway, Islamabad, P.O Box No. 1271
Email id: [email protected]
Telephone numbers: 051-9075072;051-9075074
395/
Recent Stories
Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai
Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan
Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..
China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors
NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points
Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..
Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan
Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTV, PTV World to be revamped in accordance with modern era demands: Tarar2 minutes ago
-
SRSO brings relief to rain affected families2 minutes ago
-
Death sentence awarded to acid throwing accused2 minutes ago
-
Moderate intensity earthquake jolted different parts of KP12 minutes ago
-
IWMB to dismantle restaurants on Pir Sohawa Road, restore public access to ridge inside MHNP12 minutes ago
-
Senator Sherry Rehman pays homage to 'Quaid-e-Azam'12 minutes ago
-
Expert calls for workplace culture shift to prioritize children's mental health12 minutes ago
-
5.7 magnitude quake felt in Islamabad, Punjab & KPK32 minutes ago
-
UoS postpones exams amid Eid-ul-Milad holiday52 minutes ago
-
Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan56 minutes ago
-
Cylinder blast at welding shop injures three in Peshawar1 hour ago
-
Police protest on Indus Highway enters third day1 hour ago