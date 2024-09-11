SUPARCO announces Poster Competition on “Space Travel” theme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has announced the Poster Making Contest 2024 for students across the country under the theme of “Space Travel”, to showcase their creativity and skills.

Each year SUPARCO arranges Poster Competition as part of its participation in the Asia-Pacific Regional Space Agency Forum (APRSAF).

According to an official of SUPARCO, the contest is open to students aged 6 to 12, with eligibility determined based on birth dates between January 1, 2012, and December 31, 2018.

Students from various schools across the country are encouraged to participate, with each school allowed to submit up to three posters.

About the guidelines, the official informed that the participants must adhere to specific guidelines to ensure their entries qualify for consideration.

Each poster must be the work of a single student and be submitted through their respective schools.

The deadline for submission is set for September 20, 2024, and no late entries will be accepted.

It is crucial for participants to follow the instructions carefully, including attaching a fully completed submission form to the back of the poster and ensuring no personal information appears on the front.

The competition seeks to encourage young artists to explore the theme of space travel using traditional art materials such as pencils, crayons, watercolors, and oils.

Explaining the rules of competition, the official said that the artwork must be submitted on flat paper, no smaller than A3 and no larger than A2, and should not incorporate digital tools, photo collages, or 3D objects. Posters must refrain from including text, signatures, flags, or references to any specific person, country, or organization.

Once submitted, the posters will become the property of SUPARCO. The winning entries will be selected to represent Pakistan at the international level in the APRSAF competition.

The results of the contest will be announced through SEAD's Facebook page, and participants are urged to submit their entries well before the deadline to avoid disqualification.

The posters must be submitted to the address:

Space education and Awareness Dte,

Secretary Directorate,

SUPARCO Headquarters, 1-Islamabad,Expressway

Adjacent to IST, Expressway, Islamabad, P.O Box No. 1271

Email id: [email protected]

Telephone numbers: 051-9075072;051-9075074

