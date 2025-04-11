SUPARCO Commemorates International Day Of Human Spaceflight
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2025 | 11:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) The Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) joined the global community in celebrating humanity’s achievements in space exploration on the occasion of International Day of Human Spaceflight.
The United Nations has declared 12th April as the International Day of Human Spaceflight to commemorate the first human journey into space by Yuri Gagarin in 1961.
In his special message on the International Day of Human Spaceflight, Chairman SUPARCO, Yousuf Khan stated that “This day reminds us of the boundless potential of space exploration. SUPARCO is dedicated to making space accessible for Pakistanis and contributing to global advancements in space technology.
As we celebrate this day, SUPARCO encourages students and researchers to engage in space sciences, ensuring Pakistan’s active role in humanity’s journey beyond Earth."
SUPARCO reaffirms its commitment to advancing Pakistan’s space program and leveraging space technology for the socioeconomic advancement of the country and the betterment of its people Recent initiatives include Pakistan’s Moon rover mission and the Astronaut program, which aims to prepare Pakistani astronauts for future space missions aboard the Chinese Space Station (CSS).
These efforts reflect the dedication of SUPARCO’s scientists and engineers to pushing the boundaries of innovation and making Pakistan a progressive, spacefaring nation.
Recognizing space as the final frontier - whether in environmental conservation, communication, disaster management, weather monitoring, or defense - SUPARCO continues to play a vital role in the country’s development.
SUPARCO has launched significant projects, including satellite-based monitoring of crops, irrigation and water resource management, environmental monitoring, glacier mapping, and flood and vulnerability assessment. These efforts contribute to enhancing national resilience and achieving self-reliance in space technology.
SUPARCO is fully committed to pursue excellence in space exploration and technology, and to setting new benchmarks for Pakistan’s future in space.
Recent Stories
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SUPARCO commemorates International Day of Human Spaceflight6 minutes ago
-
Sindh IG Prisons visits family of deceased lady police constable, announces relief package6 minutes ago
-
Overseas Convention aims to strengthen ties with Diaspora: Ch Salik16 minutes ago
-
Justice Najafi nominated for appointment as Judge SCP16 minutes ago
-
Bandits open fire on ice cream seller in Kohat, one injured16 minutes ago
-
AJK CJ Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan calls on AJK President Barrister Sultan16 minutes ago
-
CDA mulls to establish Adventure City Park in Islamabad16 minutes ago
-
Sindh E&T Minister provides relief to vehicle owners16 minutes ago
-
Senate Committee concludes two-day session on Housing and Works in Peshawar16 minutes ago
-
PMD predicts significant rise in temperatures nationwide26 minutes ago
-
Drug rehabilitation awareness program to be held in Borstal Jail on Saturday26 minutes ago
-
DIG directs SSPs to act against organized crimes, narcotics26 minutes ago