SUPARCO Commemorates International Day Of Human Spaceflight
Published April 12, 2025
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) The Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) joined the global community in celebrating humanity’s achievements in space exploration on the occasion of International Day of Human Spaceflight.
The United Nations has declared 12th April as the International Day of Human Spaceflight to commemorate the first human journey into space by Yuri Gagarin in 1961. In his special message on the International Day of Human Spaceflight, Chairman SUPARCO, Yousuf Khan stated that “This day reminds us of the boundless potential of space exploration. SUPARCO is dedicated to making space accessible for Pakistanis and contributing to global advancements in space technology. As we celebrate this day, SUPARCO encourages students and researchers to engage in space sciences, ensuring Pakistan’s active role in humanity’s journey beyond Earth." SUPARCO reaffirms its commitment to advancing Pakistan’s space program and leveraging space technology for the socioeconomic advancement of the country and the betterment of its people Recent initiatives include Pakistan’s Moon rover mission and the Astronaut program, which aims to prepare Pakistani astronauts for future space missions aboard the Chinese Space Station (CSS).
These efforts reflect the dedication of SUPARCO’s scientists and engineers to pushing the boundaries of innovation and making Pakistan a progressive, spacefaring nation. Recognizing space as the final frontier - whether in environmental conservation, communication, disaster management, weather monitoring, or defense - SUPARCO continues to play a vital role in the country’s development. SUPARCO has launched significant projects, including satellite-based monitoring of crops, irrigation and water resource management, environmental monitoring, glacier mapping, and flood and vulnerability assessment. These efforts contribute to enhancing national resilience and achieving self-reliance in space technology. SUPARCO is fully committed to pursue excellence in space exploration and technology, and to setting new benchmarks for Pakistan’s future in space.
