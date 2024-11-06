Open Menu

SUPARCO Commences Project To Strengthen Air Quality

Sumaira FH Published November 06, 2024 | 02:20 PM

SUPARCO commences project to strengthen air quality

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) In an effort to strengthen air quality initiatives, the national space agency Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has commenced a project to investigate sources of fine particulate matter, a key contributor to urban smog.

According to an official source, SUPARCO will leverage its satellite-based monitoring and modeling expertise, as well as its Air Quality Monitoring Mobile Lab equipped with air quality analyzers, for this project.

These air monitoring mobile labs are stationed in Karachi, Lahore and Gilgit, the official said.

About the scientific basis of smog, the official informed that smog, a type of ground-level air pollution, forms when Nitrogen oxides (NOx) and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) react with sunlight and Particulate matter (PM2.

5 and PM10) from industrial, vehicular, and agricultural sources accumulates. Temperature inversions trap pollutants near the surface and worsen the condition.

About the health and environmental impacts of smog, the official conveyed that smog exposure leads to respiratory issues (asthma, bronchitis), cardiovascular diseases, cancer risk, crop damage and reduced agricultural productivity and visibility reduction and aviation hazards.

As the national space agency of Pakistan, SUPARCO plays a vital role in environmental and air quality monitoring through satellite applications. 

As the only national agency conducting simultaneous satellite and ground-based research on smog constituents, SUPARCO focuses on aerosol optical depth (AOD) analysis and Particulate matter (PM) characterization.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Mobile Fine Gilgit Baltistan Cancer From

Recent Stories

realme Announces Price Cuts for C63 and C53 Models ..

Realme Announces Price Cuts for C63 and C53 Models in Pakistan: Premium Quality, ..

39 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy Ship Zulfiquar Visits Port Djibouti ..

Pakistan Navy Ship Zulfiquar Visits Port Djibouti During Deployment on Regional ..

40 minutes ago
 Participants of 26th national security workshop vi ..

Participants of 26th national security workshop visited naval headquarters islam ..

44 minutes ago
 Spark 30C | The Ultimate Durable Smartphone

Spark 30C | The Ultimate Durable Smartphone

49 minutes ago
 Donald Trump promises to end wars in Victory Speec ..

Donald Trump promises to end wars in Victory Speech

51 minutes ago
 Pakistan likely to make two changes in squad ahead ..

Pakistan likely to make two changes in squad ahead 2nd ODI against Australia

3 hours ago
DISCOs file petition with NEPRA to recover Rs8.71b ..

DISCOs file petition with NEPRA to recover Rs8.71b from consumers

3 hours ago
 Donald Trump beats Kamala Harris, becomes US presi ..

Donald Trump beats Kamala Harris, becomes US president for second time

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Boeing union approves contract, ending over 7-week ..

Boeing union approves contract, ending over 7-week strike

14 hours ago
 Gauff beats Swiatek to reach last four of WTA Fina ..

Gauff beats Swiatek to reach last four of WTA Finals

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan