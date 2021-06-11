SUPARCO gets Rs7.368 bln allocations for 9 development schemes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The Federal government has allocated a sum of over Rs7.368 billion for the development projects of Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) whereas over Rs6.556 billion for the ongoing and Rs 812.48 million have been earmarked for the new schemes during the fiscal year 2021-22.

According to budgetary documents released here on Friday, the allocations for six ongoing schemes included Rs 305.243 million for development and deployment of online Satellite Image Service, Rs 2.4 billion for the establishment of Pakistan Space Center (PSC) Rs51.131 million for establishment of Space Application Research Center, Gilgit Baltistan (SPARC-GB), Rs682.626 for feasibility and System Definition Study (FSDS) of Pakistan Satellite Navigation Programme (PSNP) Rs446.

5 million feasibility and system definition study (FSDS) of spaceport and over Rs2.67 billion Pakistan Multi �Mission communication Satellite system (Paksat-MM1).

However, the allocations for three new schemes included Rs528.48 million for advanced system for Paksat-IR Ground Control Segment (GCS), Rs184 million for feasibility and system definition study (FSDS) of Pakistan remote sensing synthetic Aperture Radar Satellite system (PRSS-S-1) ad Rs 100 million for Pakistan Optical Remote Sensing Satellite (PRSS-02).

The total estimated cost of both the on-going and new development schemes of SUPARCO was over Rs 102.397 billion whereas over Rs3.541 billion were to be spent till June 30, 2021 during the financial year 2021-22.