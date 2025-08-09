- Home
SUPARCO, HBL Microfinance Bank Partner To Launch Pakistan’s First Satellite-Powered Agri-Lending Solution
Umer Jamshaid Published August 09, 2025 | 11:43 PM
The Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with HBL Microfinance Bank (HBL MfB) to bring satellite-based agricultural analytics into Pakistan’s lending ecosystem—marking the first-ever collaboration between SUPARCO and a bank for such a solution
This initiative represents a major step forward in applying space technology to support climate-smart agriculture and enhance access to finance for farmers. Under the agreement, SUPARCO will provide high-resolution satellite imagery, crop health analytics, yield estimations, risk profiling, and creditworthiness scoring to empower data-driven lending decisions.
The pilot phase will be implemented in Okara District, Punjab—one of the country’s most important agricultural regions.
SUPARCO’s secure API and dashboard interface will integrate directly with HBL MfB’s systems, eliminating the need for manual field verification and enabling remote pre-loan assessments.
Speaking on the occasion, Zafar Iqbal, Member Space Applications and Research, SUPARCO, said, "SUPARCO proudly leads the application of satellite technology for Pakistan’s socio-economic development. This partnership with HBL Microfinance Bank is a milestone as we introduce our Agricultural Geographic Information System into the financial sector for the first time. By combining our analytics with the banking sector’s reach, we aim to strengthen lending processes, boost agricultural productivity, and uplift rural communities.”
Following the pilot, the project will expand to include post-loan satellite monitoring, allowing early detection of crop anomalies and providing a robust framework for risk management and lending transparency.
This collaboration positions SUPARCO and HBL MfB as pioneers in introducing space-enabled solutions to Pakistan’s agricultural finance sector.
