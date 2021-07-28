SUPARCO invites children to participate in `Poster Making Contest 2021'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has invited the children to participate in the "Poster Making Contest 2021" under the theme "I am an Astronaut" being arranged by the Asia-Pacific Regional Space Agency Forum (APRSAF).

The Asia-Pacific region, the Space Education Working Group (SEWG) of the APRSAF holds a poster contest every year for children of ages 8-11 years with the aim of nurturing creativity and interest in space among children.

SUPARCO nationally coordinates the space education and awareness activities of APRSAF through providing the students of Pakistan an international forum to compete and participate.

According to the SUPARCO, the contest is open for participation by children in Asia Pacific region at the age from 8 up to 11 years old as of 31 Dec 2021 (date of Birth: from January 1st, 2010 to December 31st, 2013). A poster must be created by a single student and submit till the deadline August 06. All posters submitted for competition would be the property of SUPARCO and the winning posters shall be sent for international poster contest.

The form available on the web link https://www.sead.pk/announcement/detail/4087 should be filled in block letters and no column should be left empty.

The participants are required to paste completely filled poster submission form at the back of the poster and the front of the poster must not contain any student detail (i.

e: name, class, school etc). The final result would be announced on SEAD official website, i.e: www.sead.pk .

As per the rules of the competition, drawing or painting must be on paper of A3 size (297 x 420 mm) at minimum and A2 size (420 x 594 mm) at maximum and the acceptable tools include pencil, crayon, water color, oil paint, computer drawing, etc. However, photos, wires, and other 3D objects are not acceptable. The completed artwork must be on a flat piece of paper.

The drawing or painting must not include slogans and not represent any specific individual, organization, country, brand name, or logo marks and must not depict any religious theme. Any artwork that violates any of these restrictions is subject to be disqualified from the voting process for the poster awards. Those who are willing to participate in this poster contest must send completely filled entry submission form and poster at the postal address: Manager Space Education and Awareness Division, Secretary Directorate, SUPARCO Rear HQs, SUPARCO Headquarters, SUPARCO Road, Karachi – 75270, P. O. Box: 8402, Email: manager.sead@gmail.com and Tel: 021-34654434; 021-34650765-74; Ext: 2249/2036/2009.