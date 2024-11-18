SUPARCO launches RESOLVE R&D Lab for advancing space technology in Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

In a significant move to enhance Pakistan’s capabilities in space technology and research, the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) inaugurated its state-of-the-art RESOLVE R&D Lab at the National Center for Remote Sensing and Geo-Informatics (NCRG), SUPARCO Complex, Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) In a significant move to enhance Pakistan’s capabilities in space technology and research, the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) inaugurated its state-of-the-art RESOLVE R&D Lab at the National Center for Remote Sensing and Geo-Informatics (NCRG), SUPARCO Complex, Karachi.

Chairman of the Sindh Higher Education Commission (HEC), Prof. Dr. Tariq Rafi, graced the occasion as the chief guest of the ceremony, said a news release. This milestone marks a major step forward in Pakistan’s efforts to advance its capabilities in space technology and research.

In alignment with national goals for socio-economic and strategic growth, SUPARCO has established the RESOLVE (REsearch SOLutions and VEntures) initiative at the National Center for Remote Sensing and Geo-Informatics (NCRG) in Karachi.

The new Research and Development setup aims to establish technological research labs across North, Central, and South Pakistan, providing a collaborative platform for academia and industry to work on advanced technologies.

Equipped with high-performance computing resources, these labs are designed to foster an open, collaborative environment that enables researchers to address complex, real-world challenges.

The primary aim of the RESOLVE research labs is to promote research activities in academia and industry through outsourced, space-oriented R&D projects. This initiative not only aims to nurture a vibrant R&D culture across Pakistan but also provides opportunities for academia to engage directly with real-world projects, overseen by university faculty.

The outcomes of this research are intended to support Pakistan’s socio-economic and strategic objectives, aligning with the nation’s aspirations in the global space sector.

RESOLVE will focus on multiple domains including space avionics, algorithms development, artificial intelligence, image processing, robotics, software-defined systems, materials and composite structures, and aero-dynamics.

RESOLVE plans to conduct lectures, seminars, and specialized workshops on various space technology topics across universities in Pakistan.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) are in progress with multiple universities to formalize these collaborations, promoting knowledge sharing and technological advancements nationwide.