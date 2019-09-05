Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has revealed that PTI Government flagship billion trees plantation project (BTAP) has started casting positive change in environment of province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has revealed that PTI Government flagship billion trees plantation project (BTAP) has started casting positive change in environment of province.

"Forest change detection via interpretation of satellite images through SUPARCO regarding assessment of forest resources by assessing 1496 enclosures and 2067 afforstration sites undertaken under BTAP, reflecting an overall positive change of 60.13% and 70.81% respectively," Niaz Ali Khan, Chief Conservator of Forests-I, KP Forest Department said while talking to APP on Thursday.

He said SUPARCO being a national organization has validated all the project coordinates of each activity and its findings has authenticated BTAP plantations. "The propaganda and rumours against BTAP should end now after SUPARCO findings," he maintained.

Terming BTAP is a game-changer project of KP in green sector, he said, a record 1208 million new plants have been added to the forest resource of the province. Massive afforstration were carried over an area of 230,000 hectare and 4509 enclosures were established with help of local communities.

As result of whopping plantations, he said, a record 6.3pc increase in KP's forests cover were registered as before BTAP it was only 20.3pc in 2013 that jumped to 26.6pc in 2018.

"BTAP's total cost is Rs19.448 billion and up till now around Rs14 billion were spent in tree plantation related activities in the province," saying this project will continue till June 2020 and all the targets set under 'Plant for Pakistan' national afforstration campaign would be achieved.

"The department has achieved its targets in less than actual cost and time period compare to other such international projects," he said, adding green jobs were provided to over 500,000 individuals.

BTAP project has been extended to erstwhile Fata where around Rs9065 million would be spent on plantations related activities to bring its vast lands under forestry cover besides achieving the target of plantation of additional one billion saplings under Plant for Pakistan by 2023. He said 47pc plantations activities would be carried out in erstwhile Fata.

Niaz Ali Khan said, "We have already shared our experiences and expertises to other provinces about success of BTAP model to help them in completion of their targets under Plant for Pakistan.

The Forest Chief said 88pc survival rate of plants under BTAP was reported by third party 'WWF, adding big forests were raised in the province while referring to Ghari Chandan Peshawar and DI Khan.

Niaz Ali Khan said international community like BONN Challenge, World Economic Forum, Govt of Germany, Asian Protected Areas Partnership, COP 21, WWF and IUCN has appreciated and recognized the project, which was a great honour for Forest Department KP.

"We have always supported media in showing plantations activities carried out under BTAP," saying international media organizations like Washington Post, UK Independent and Reuters wrote commendatory articles while Al Jazera presented an exclusive documentary on BTAP.

He said 13 people including forest officials sacrificed their lives and six disabled in fighting against timber mafia and forest fire.

The Forest Chief said trees plantation was a continued charity and if every person plant at least two saplings in a year and properly look after it than 440 million saplings would be planted in the country to offset the challenges of climate change.