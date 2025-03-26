SUPARCO predicts sighting of Shawwal moon

(@Abdulla99267510)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 26th, 2025) SUPARCO on Wednesday released an official statement regarding the observation of the Shawwal 1446 Hijri moon, which includes predictions about the crescent's sighting based on scientific analysis, astronomical data, and modern observational data.

According to astronomical models, the new moon of Shawwal would form on March 29, 2025, at 15:58 Pakistan Standard Time (3:58 PM). However, the sighting of the crescent would depend on key factors such as the moon's age, the angular distance from the sun, the height at sunset, and environmental conditions.

In the scientific analysis regarding March 30, 2025 (29th of Ramadan), it is stated that the moon's age would be approximately 27 hours at sunset. The angular distance between the moon and the sun would be about 16 degrees while the moon's height at sunset would be approximately 14 degrees, with a brightness of 2%.

Regarding the likelihood of the crescent being visible, the prediction suggests that the moon would be easily visible to the naked eye.

Considering these scientific parameters, the prediction indicates that the moon would most likely be visible in Pakistan on March 30, 2025.

Therefore, it is expected that the 29th day of Ramadan would be completed, and the first day of Eid al-Fitr would be celebrated on March 31, 2025.

In Saudi Arabia, the likelihood of sighting the moon on March 29, 2025, is almost negligible because the moon's age would be about 5 hours at sunset in Mecca. In this context, the crescent would be visible in Saudi Arabia and the middle East on March 30, 2025, and Eid al-Fitr would also be celebrated on March 31, 2025.

The official statement mentioned that the decision regarding the sighting of the moon on Eid al-Fitr would be the responsibility of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee. Therefore, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee would review the testimonies received from across the country and make an official announcement regarding Shawwal 1446 Hijri.

The SUPARCO spokesperson said although the scientific data strongly supported the sighting of the crescent on March 30, 2025, the final decision of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee would depend on eyewitness testimonies and local weather conditions at the time of observation.