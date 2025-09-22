SUPARCO Showcases Satellite-powered Telemedicine Solution At ITCN Asia 2025
Faizan Hashmi Published September 22, 2025 | 11:53 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), Pakistan’s national space agency, is showcasing its innovative telemedicine solution “Sky Clinic” at ITCN Asia 2025, being held from September 23-25.
The Sky Clinic will be shown at Expo Center Karachi where the visitors can experience the live demonstration of the terminal at Stall B-32 and B-33 in Hall 2.
Developed in collaboration with InnoTech, Sky Clinic is a state-of-the-art telemedicine terminal designed to provide quality healthcare services to underserved and remote communities across Pakistan.
Powered by SUPARCO’s own satellite system, this solution ensures secure, reliable, and high-speed connectivity even in the most challenging terrains.
By combining advanced diagnostic tools, vital signs monitoring devices, and real-time doctor consultations, Sky Clinic bridges the healthcare accessibility gap by bringing medical expertise directly to patients.
With seamless integration into health record systems and rapid deployment capabilities, the solution offers a practical model for expanding healthcare access.
The terminal is portable, user-friendly, and supported by PakSat MM1 satellite connectivity, enabling uninterrupted service delivery with nationwide coverage.
The system’s comprehensive approach redefines how healthcare can be delivered to areas where conventional medical infrastructure is limited or absent.
SUPARCO has invited visitors, industry professionals, and media representatives to explore its stall at ITCN Asia and witness firsthand how space technology is transforming healthcare access in Pakistan.
