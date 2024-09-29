- Home
SUPARCO To Inaugurate Pakistan's First Space Applications And Research Center In Gilgit-Baltistan
Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) The Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) is set to make history with the inauguration of the Space Applications and Research Center (SPARC-GB) in Gilgit-Baltistan on October 02.
According to an official source, this pioneering event, to be attended by distinguished scientists, environmental experts, and students, will mark a significant milestone in the nation’s journey toward space and environmental research. Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, Gulbar Khan, will be the chief guest of the ceremony.
This center represents SUPARCO’s growing efforts to implement space technology and environmental monitoring across Pakistan, with a particular focus on Gilgit-Baltistan’s unique challenges.
Its geography makes it susceptible to climate change and natural hazards, necessitating innovative solutions for better understanding the region’s vulnerabilities.
SPARC-GB aims to advance space-based environmental research that addresses these urgent challenges.
The center will function as a research hub, concentrating on crucial areas such as glacier monitoring, climate change mitigation, and disaster management.
It will facilitate cutting-edge studies on glacier dynamics, natural hazards, biodiversity conservation, and sustainable resource management.
By promoting collaboration among scientists, students, and experts, SPARC-GB is poised to become a leading institution in tackling some of the region’s most critical environmental issues.
