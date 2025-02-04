SUPARCO To Provide Technical Support To LDA
Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2025 | 06:53 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) A five-member delegation, led by a SUPARCO member Rahimullah, met with Director General of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA), Tahir Farooq, to discuss technical cooperation here on Tuesday. The delegation presented proposals to support LDA with technical expertise.
During the meeting, the DG LDA briefed the delegation on ongoing IT-based reforms within LDA, including record sifting, GIS mapping of housing schemes, data integration, and satellite-based imaging. The discussion focused on leveraging SUPARCO’s remote sensing and satellite technology to enhance LDA’s urban planning and management.
The SUPARCO delegation proposed technical support for LDA’s town planning, CMP wing, and engineering department.
Additionally, they committed to providing training and assistance in advanced technology for LDA’s town planning, IT, and CMP wings.
Key officials present at the meeting included the Chief IT Officer, Chief Town Planner I & II, Director of Metropolitan Planning, SUPARCO Member Rahimullah, SUPARCO Lahore DG Abdul Basit Bukhari, HR Manager Farooq Ishaq, and Director GIS, among others.
Following the meeting, DG LDA Tahir Farooq led the delegation on a tour of the Citizen Facilitation Centre. The visitors were briefed on online property records, online building plan approvals, and other reforms. They also visited the Identification Cell and the under-construction Central Control System.
