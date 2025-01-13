SUPARCO’s Indigenous Electro-Optical Satellite (EO-1) to be launched on Jan 17

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has announced the upcoming launch of Pakistan's Indigenous Electro-Optical (EO-1) Satellite from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre (JSLC), China, on January 17.

According to the SUPARCO, the launch of the indigenous EO-1 mission reflects SUPARCO's dedication and expertise in advancing Pakistan's technological capabilities in space science and innovation.

This indigenously developed satellite represents a significant achievement in Pakistan's space technology journey and is poised to enhance the country's ability to monitor and manage natural resources, predict and respond to natural disasters, support food security, and drive economic growth through informed decision-making and sustainable development.

The EO-1 satellite offers substantial benefits across various sectors in Pakistan. In agriculture, it will enable precision farming by monitoring crops, assessing irrigation needs, predicting yields, and supporting food security initiatives.

For urban development, the satellite will assist in tracking infrastructure growth, managing urban sprawl, and aiding city and regional planning efforts. In environmental monitoring and disaster management, it will provide timely updates on floods, landslides, earthquakes, deforestation, and land erosion.

Additionally, it will support extraction and conservation strategies for natural resources, including monitoring of minerals, oil and gas fields, glacier recession, and water resources.

The launch of the EO-1 satellite marks a momentous milestone in Pakistan's space journey.

This achievement is set to position advanced space technology capabilities at the forefront of national progress and development, aligning with the goals of National Space Policy.