'Super Blue Moon Eclipse 2021 Tomorrow'

Tue 25th May 2021

'Super Blue Moon Eclipse 2021 tomorrow'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :The first lunar eclipse of the year 2021 will be witnessed globally on Wednesday (May 26).

The lunar eclipse being named as Super Flower Blood Moon will not be visible in Pakistan due to daylight.

The eclipse of the moon will be started at 11:39am in day. The total lunar eclipse will start from 4:11pm, and it will end at 6:05pm.

During the full moon eclipse on Wednesday, due to the moon being closest to the earth, there will also be a super full moon or a Blood Moon.

In the celestial spectacle, the moon will appear to be red for 14 minutes, private channel reported.

The lunar eclipse will be sighted at Australia, Hong Kong and Tokyo, while a partial eclipse will be witnessed at Chicago, Argentina and the Beijing, according to reports.

Lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon moves into the Earth's shadow. This can occur only when the Sun, Earth, and Moon are exactly or very closely aligned, with Earth between the other two, which can only happen at the night of a full moon.

