Super Mart Sealed For PoS Violations In Clifton

Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2025 | 04:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Regional Tax Authorities here sealed a Super Mart in Clifton area on Sunday for Point of Sale violations.

According to spokesman, the Regional Tax office-1 expedited actions against tax evasion in the limits of the Tax region in Karachi.

The action was carried out under the Rule 150 ZEO of Sales Tax Rules 1990 as the invoices issued from the sealed Super Mart not integrated with FBR's PoS invoicing system. A penalty of Rs. 0.5 million has also been imposed over the sealed mart.

Chief Commissioner RTO-1 Dr. Faheem Mohammad has stated that PoS violations pose a grave challenge to state's economic stability and RTO-1 will take actions accordingly for implementation of PoS regulations.

