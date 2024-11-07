Open Menu

Super-seeders To Help Dispose Of Paddy Residue Without Burning

Umer Jamshaid Published November 07, 2024 | 06:37 PM

Super-seeders to help dispose of paddy residue without burning

Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Thursday that farmers of Punjab had started using modern super-seeders, which would help control smog as well

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Thursday that farmers of Punjab had started using modern super-seeders, which would help control smog as well.

According to official sources here, she said this while giving details about distribution of modern super-seeders. She said that modern super-seeders would help dispose of residue of paddy crop without burning them. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had fulfilled one more promise made with farmers, she added.

She said that in first phase 1,000 modern super seeders had started working in different parts of Punjab.

Marriyum said that super seeders were being used in Faisalabad, Okara, Sialkot, Mandi Bahuddin, Kasur and other districts of Punjab.

Overall 5,000 super seeders would be distributed among farmers, she said and added that super seeders had been provided to farmers under Punjab Chief Minister's vision of modern farming.

The senior minister said that the modern machinery would be helpful in preparing land and protecting environment from pollution.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Maryam Aurangzeb Kasur Okara Sialkot From

Recent Stories

British Parliament awards Mahira Khan over contrib ..

British Parliament awards Mahira Khan over contributions to art, women’s empow ..

1 minute ago
 KP govt decides to lodge FIR against IGP Islamabad

KP govt decides to lodge FIR against IGP Islamabad

12 minutes ago
 Bank Manager killed in shooting at bank in Kohat

Bank Manager killed in shooting at bank in Kohat

4 minutes ago
 Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Ch ..

Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain Shafay m ..

4 minutes ago
 Zulfi to approach Trump against alleged injustices ..

Zulfi to approach Trump against alleged injustices with Imran Khan

31 minutes ago
 IGHDS organises worksop on climate change for old ..

IGHDS organises worksop on climate change for old farmers of Sindh

5 minutes ago
BISP cash disbursement process inspects

BISP cash disbursement process inspects

5 minutes ago
 World Bank Mission Visits NADRA Headquarters to Di ..

World Bank Mission Visits NADRA Headquarters to Discuss Digital Pakistan Develop ..

27 minutes ago
 Japan, KP Police, UNDP jointly inaugurate newly mo ..

Japan, KP Police, UNDP jointly inaugurate newly model police stations

5 minutes ago
 Alkhidmat Foundation inaugurates IT center at drug ..

Alkhidmat Foundation inaugurates IT center at drug rehabilitation center

28 minutes ago
 District admin, police issue red alert to combat s ..

District admin, police issue red alert to combat smog

5 minutes ago
 Bank of England cuts interest rate as inflation sl ..

Bank of England cuts interest rate as inflation slows

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan