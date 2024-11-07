Super-seeders To Help Dispose Of Paddy Residue Without Burning
Umer Jamshaid Published November 07, 2024 | 06:37 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Thursday that farmers of Punjab had started using modern super-seeders, which would help control smog as well.
According to official sources here, she said this while giving details about distribution of modern super-seeders. She said that modern super-seeders would help dispose of residue of paddy crop without burning them. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had fulfilled one more promise made with farmers, she added.
She said that in first phase 1,000 modern super seeders had started working in different parts of Punjab.
Marriyum said that super seeders were being used in Faisalabad, Okara, Sialkot, Mandi Bahuddin, Kasur and other districts of Punjab.
Overall 5,000 super seeders would be distributed among farmers, she said and added that super seeders had been provided to farmers under Punjab Chief Minister's vision of modern farming.
The senior minister said that the modern machinery would be helpful in preparing land and protecting environment from pollution.
