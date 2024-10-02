Open Menu

Super Six Archery Tournament Starts In Katlang

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 02, 2024 | 11:30 AM

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) The Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday inaugurated the Super Six archery tournament in Tehsil Katlang here.

Deputy Director of Operation Sports KP Jamshed Baloch and Assistant Commissioner Takhtbhai Ibn Amin Khan inaugurated the event in a colorful ceremony organized here.

Speaking on the occasion the Deputy Director Sports Jamshed Baloch said that the provincial government and the KP sports department were taking practical steps to promote and keep the cultural and traditional sports activities alive among youth.

Assistant Commissioner Takhtbhai Ibn Amin said that the provincial government was providing finances for cultural sports to promote healthy activities especially the traditional sports in the society, adding that the archery tournaments were a living example of the government’s commitment.

Earlier, Amjad Hussain Yousafzai, the provincial president of the archery organization KP, informed about the details of the tournament and said that eight teams were participating in the tournaments, including Shamuzai, Babu Zai, Mian Khan, Sangao, Arto Na Shamuzai and the teams of Chapalabad.

The event was organized with the financial support of the Provincial Government and the Directorate of Sports.

He said that the first and second winning teams of the tournament would play matches in a major cultural exhibition program to be held in Peshawar in November.

After that, there would be an exhibition match of archery in DI Khan as well.

Later, the Assistant Commissioner, Deputy Director of Sports, District Sports Officer, and Amjad Hussain formally inaugurated the tournament.

Regional Sports Officer Mardan Suleman Khan, District Sports Officer Mardan Syed Akhtar Khan and Assistant Director Irshad Khan, Vice Chairman Shamozai Farman Shah, Ajmal Khan, Naeem Khan were also present in the ceremony.

