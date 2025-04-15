Super Tax; The Supreme Court To Continued Hearing Of The Petitions
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2025 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) The Supreme Court has adjourned hearing of the petitions against super tax for tomorrow while counsel for the petitioners will continue his arguments before the court.
The five-member Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, headed by Justice Amin ud Din Khan and comprising Justice Jamal Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Shahid Bilal Hasan was conducting the proceedings.
Advocate Makhdoom Ali Khan, Counsel for the petitioners, assured the Court to conclude his arguments in two days.
He informed the Court that Super Tax was initially introduced by the Federal government in 2016 for one year. It was latter extended for another year and in 2019, it was further extended using the word ‘onward’. It was not supposed to be distributed among the provinces as the tax was introduced to help the internally displaced people during the military action in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa.
He further added that all details relating to tax affairs are made clear in the Constitution of Pakistan 1973.
The Court then adjourned hearing to be continued tomorrow.
Recent Stories
Realme C75x Takes Over Social Media After Being Dananeer’s Favourite Phone — ..
Petroleum prices in Pakistan likely to drop by up to Rs8.50 per litre
Vivo Launches Three-Year CSR Initiative “Capture the Future” in Partnership ..
Small aircraft crashes in Punjab's Vehari; both pilots survive
Traffic accident on Indus Highway kills 12 in Karak
Three Balochistan Constabulary personnel martyred in Mastung blast
Rabdan Academy welcomes international students from Indonesia, US
Abu Dhabi Global Health Week second edition kicks off
National Olympic Committee participates in 2nd OCA Gender Equity Seminar in Brun ..
UN expresses deep concern over Israeli strike on Gaza hospital
March 2025 warmest on record in Europe
AD Ports Group's Noatum Logistics acquires 152 new long-haul trucks
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UK and Pakistan join hands to support safe return and reintegration of migrants5 minutes ago
-
Super Tax; the Supreme Court to continued hearing of the petitions5 minutes ago
-
KP Govt releases white paper on proposed mines, minerals bill 20255 minutes ago
-
Ringleader of dacoits’ gang killed in Dera5 minutes ago
-
PBM South Punjab provides iftar to 569,000 people under Ramadan drive15 minutes ago
-
Students get lecture on importance of vote, identity15 minutes ago
-
Delegation of district press club South Waziristan, Upper meets DPO Tank15 minutes ago
-
Experts call for urgent need of financing Tobacco Control in KP25 minutes ago
-
Meeting on coordinated emergency response held25 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 extinguishes fire25 minutes ago
-
PDMA warns glacier flood risk due to rising temperature25 minutes ago
-
Man killed, another injured on minor dispute in Soon valley25 minutes ago